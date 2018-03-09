67°
Livingston Parish backs off levee lawsuit threat

Thursday, March 08 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Parish President Layton Ricks told council members his suggestion to sue Ascension Parish over the Laurel Ridge Levee extension was premature.

Ricks fears the levee could flood residents in Livingston Parish. However, after speaking with Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, he is now withholding judgment pending further data.

"Matassa and I have a great working relationship and we want to keep that," he said. Ricks expects to revisit the issue in the coming weeks and months.

In a statement, Matassa said, "President Ricks and I had a productive talk [Thursday]. I will continue to work with him on data sharing, and I'm confident we can push through this current impasse."

