Livingston Parish authorities searching for unidentified thief

1 hour 20 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 February 22, 2019 6:36 PM February 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

DENHAM SPRINGS- Livingston Parish authorities are searching for a suspect who stole approximately $400 worth of items.

According to police, the unidentified woman entered a retailer off Juban Road, then exited the store as alarms sounded.

Police believe the same thief has stolen up to 400 dollars from the same retailer in December. They say she grabbed multiple items then simply left the store without paying.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or location is encouraged to call police at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

