Livingston neighbors concerned over abandoned post-flood homes

LIVINGSTON – In Livingston Parish the flood damage as a result of the August flood was so bad that some residents just walked away. However, those who are trying to rebuild want something done about the remaining potential health hazards.

In the Shadow Springs subdivision near Denham Springs, there are two flood-damaged homes that sit right next door to each other. Residents say they were vacant before the flood and have not been touched since.

"People who have been living in this neighborhood are going to be next door to a rotting house," resident Megan Jozwiak said.

Residents say the homes have been broken into and one the homes has an uncovered swimming pool.

"That gate's left open and I'm afraid that kids might go back there and fall in the pool," resident Kathy Ross said.

Parish officials told one resident that one of the homes was on a list to be demolished.

"That's what we wanted all along, but now here we are six months later. My elderly parents living right across the street. You can smell the stench from their drive way, from their mailbox," resident Johauna Lege said.

Parish officials say they are also concerned about the abandoned homes. However, they say that it is too soon for the parish to step in.

"We don't want to make the mistake of coming in and trying to do whatever it takes to take these homes and they really are some where somebody needs to come back to live," Parish Councilman Scooter Keen said.

Officials say they plan to start surveying neighborhoods next month to see how many homes have been abandoned.