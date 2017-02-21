70°
Livingston mobile disaster recovery center closes Wednesday

1 hour 11 minutes 44 seconds ago February 21, 2017 Feb 21, 2017 Tuesday, February 21 2017 February 21, 2017 12:46 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish mobile disaster recovery center at the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Government Blvd. will close this week.

The center is set to close Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

FEMA announced that the need for center has diminished and parish needs have been served. FEMA added that while the mobile disaster recovery center will close, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration assistance will still be available for tornado disaster survivors.

Survivors with questions can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

