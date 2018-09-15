95°
Livingston man killed in crash on LA 63 Saturday morning
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 26-year-old Livingston man dead Saturday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, 26-year-old Max Mclin was killed in the crash on LA 63, just north of US 190, around 10 a.m.
Investigators say Mclin ran his pick-up truck off the road at a curve along the highway. The truck then traveled down an embankment and crashed into some nearby trees.
Police believe Mclin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries as a result. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, but police are still investigating.
