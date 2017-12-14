Livingston man arrested on child pornography charges

BATON ROUGE- A Livingston man was arrested on 20 counts of child pornography.

Colt Gibson, 33, was arrested on 13 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13 and seven counts of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children.

"We remain diligent in taking child predators off of our streets," said Attorney General Jeff Landry. "Our office will continue doing all we legally can to bring those who exploit our state's children to justice."

Gibson was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Correctional Facility following a joint investigation between Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.