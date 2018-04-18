Livingston deputy comes to aid of frantic girl, rescues duckling from storm drain

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A local sheriff's deputy came to the aid of a panicked young girl after she reported a duckling trapped in a storm drain Wednesday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, one of its deputies responded to a frantic call from a young girl sometime Wednesday morning. When Deputy Cruz arrived at the source of the call, he found a duckling trapped in the drain and the girl desperately trying to find a way to get it out.

The girl explained to the deputy that the waterfowl had fallen into the storm drain while trailing behind its mother and four siblings. She says the rest of the ducks didn't seem to notice at first and continued on.

Deputy Cruz was able to fish the duckling out of the drain using a net and, much to the girl's joy, reunited the bird with its family.

Sheriff Jason Ard took to Facebook to personally thank the deputy for making the girl's day.