Livingston community bands together after tornado destroys multiple homes

WATSON- Neighbors in a Livingston community are helping one another recover after severe weather tore through the area.

The area in northern Livingston Parish saw some of the worst weather that the storm had to offer as a tornado passed through the area Tuesday morning.

One 62-year-old woman and her boyfriend had to climb out of the rubble of her trailer after strong winds rammed it into a tree. The couple took cover in a bathtub and managed to walk away with minor injuries.

But they aren't alone, as friends and neighbors help families clear downed trees and cover gaping holes left in homes. Joshawa Hughes was one of the good samaritans trying to give neighbors a helping hand.

"All I heard was just a train, literally a train flying by," Hughes said. "I heard screaming, I heard yelling, and I just took off to see what was wrong."

Hughes was able to help an elderly man out of a destroyed camper, and another person, whose home was also destroyed.

"We went to the room, threw a mattress over us, all hell broke loose for a few seconds. Then we went out and started looking for people who may have not survived," neighbor Mamie Sims said.

The Red Cros is on the ground providing food, water, and a dry place to stay for those without a home for the night.