Livingston, Ascension parish waterways to reopen after Tropical Storm Cindy
LIVINGSTON PARISH – Ascension and Livingston Parish officials announced that all waterways are reopening on Tuesday following Tropical Storm Cindy.
All waterways will be reopened effective June 27 at 6 p.m.
Waterways in both parishes have been closed since June 22.
Additionally, Blind River in St. James Parish has also reopened.
