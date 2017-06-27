85°
Livingston, Ascension parish waterways to reopen after Tropical Storm Cindy

23 minutes 48 seconds ago June 27, 2017 Jun 27, 2017 Tuesday, June 27 2017 June 27, 2017 1:29 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
LIVINGSTON PARISH – Ascension and Livingston Parish officials announced that all waterways are reopening on Tuesday following Tropical Storm Cindy. 

All waterways will be reopened effective June 27 at 6 p.m. 

Waterways in both parishes have been closed since June 22

Additionally, Blind River in St. James Parish has also reopened. 

