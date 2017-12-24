LIVE: Yule log burns all Christmas Day on WBRZ's alternate channel

BATON ROUGE – A Christmas Day tradition continues in the digital era Monday with the WBRZ day-long telecast of a Yule log burning.

From 5 a.m. Monday until the 10 o'clock news, the WBRZ cable news channel will feature a burning Yule log. The Yule log video has been seen for a number of years on the channel – found with an antenna on 2.2.

In 2017, the Yule log will also be seen on the WBRZ.com live stream, Hulu Live and YouTube TV in addition to Roku. Search “WBRZ” in streaming apps to find the channel. WBRZ news broadcasts will return Monday evening at 10:00.

> CLICK HERE to watch the live stream (Yule log will begin Monday at 5 a.m.)

The WBRZ cable news channel can be found without internet or an antenna on Cox HD 1011 or standard channel 11 and Eatel channel 2.

WBRZ programming on the primary ABC station will not be interrupted.

While the original custom is rarely followed, the Yule log was once a staple of European Christmas. People burned the log after finding it in either their own yard or the yard of a neighbors. It's said to thwart misfortunes.

A burning log became a part of American television when, in 1966, New York TV station WPIX televised a 17-second recording of a Yule log burning for 90 minutes.

WBRZ has televised the Yule log since the advent of digital television in the early 2000s. The video seen Christmas Day was updated in 2010.

