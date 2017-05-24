74°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Wednesday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Confusing addresses have some Zachary residents asking for change
-
Barge removal started on False River
-
Flood victims could qualify for new bathroom, kitchen
-
New details on Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Baton Rouge Wednesday
-
Cop's alleged racist messages on gay chat app under investigation