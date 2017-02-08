LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday morning commute

BATON ROUGE - Drivers traveling into capital city should expect some delays after multiple breakdowns closed lanes on I-10 and I-12 Wednesday morning.

According to DOTD, around 8:15 a.m., a stalled 18-wheeler closed the center lane of I-12 at Range. Delays from this incident reached Juban Road before roads reopened.

In a separate incident, the left center lane of I-10 was closed due to a stalled vehicle near the College Drive exit.

