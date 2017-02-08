75°
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday morning commute

2 hours 16 minutes 57 seconds ago February 08, 2017 Feb 8, 2017 Wednesday, February 08 2017 February 08, 2017 7:47 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge

BATON ROUGE - Drivers traveling into capital city should expect some delays after multiple breakdowns closed lanes on I-10 and I-12 Wednesday morning.

According to DOTD, around 8:15 a.m., a stalled 18-wheeler closed the center lane of I-12 at Range. Delays from this incident reached Juban Road before roads reopened. 

In a separate incident, the left center lane of I-10 was closed due to a stalled vehicle near the College Drive exit. 

