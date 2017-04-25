79°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Tuesday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Brusly Officer resigns after waving gun in air, shouting profanities
-
Lawmakers debate banning Louisiana's death penalty
-
Flood victim burglarized multiple times since August flood
-
EBR Mayor-President takes blame for bad CAO hire
-
Central residents say new subdivision could cause more drainage issues