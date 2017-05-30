70°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday morning commute
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Tuesday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teens recognized as state\'s top future soldiers by Governor Edwards
-
Coursey Blvd. gardening business vandalized, owner says more than $10,000 in damages
-
Man arrested accused of injuring prominent realtor in Prairieville
-
Baton Rouge man treated by President Trump's doctor after medical emergency
-
Families, veterans pay respects on Memorial Day at Port Hudson National Cemetery