69°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday morning commute
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge has you covered with live updates for your Tuesday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More charges for contractor accused of scamming flood victims
-
Fundraiser hopes to provide new home for Devon Gales' family
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 east near Sorrento
-
State blames clerical error for not locating warehouse permits
-
Brusly to consider installing security cameras