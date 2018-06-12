LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday morning commute

88°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, suspect arrested shootng in Gonzales
-
BTR to make major annoucement Tuesday
-
Chimes restaurant to add rooftop bar, new dining area
-
Contractor targeted in tangled murder mystery; Sheriff releases new information in rare...
-
St. George petition gaining ground as opponents push for more information
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1