68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LIVE UPDATES: Thursday traffic report

1 hour 18 minutes 42 seconds ago April 20, 2017 Apr 20, 2017 Thursday, April 20 2017 April 20, 2017 5:36 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge'

BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Thursday morning commute.

Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days