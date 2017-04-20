68°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Thursday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huge, fiery wreck kills one on I-10 at Hwy 415; Six more...
-
Cleanup continues following Glen Oaks High arson
-
Load of debris dumped into swamp near Tickfaw River
-
Former Central official accused of forgery turns self in, bonds out of...
-
At least one dead in vehicle fire on I-10; Interstate closed in...