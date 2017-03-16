67°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge has you covered with live updates for your Thrusday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mr. Peanut's weather and traffic update
-
Planters NUTmobile makes Wearin' of the Green Parade debut
-
EBR School Board Will Vote to Rename Istrouma High School
-
Teen victim's family questions how accused shooter re-entered country
-
What is La. State Police Col. Mike Edmonson walking away with?