LIVE UPDATES: Thursday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge has you covered with live updates for your Thursday morning commute.
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Parish boss suspended for using "n word"
One killed, second injured in shooting on Lorraine Street
2-year-old in critical condition after falling into pool
Homeowners out thousands, sued by contractor that did little work
Law enforcement say homeowner justified in killing intruder