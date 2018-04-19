81°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday morning commute
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Thursday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wingmania: Wings for a good cause
-
Arraignment expected for 4 involved in LSU hazing-related death
-
Concerns over construction prompt engineer to assess new downtown library
-
Drunk driver arrested following crash that killed couple on Florida Boulevard
-
Concerns over construction prompt large scene at new downtown library