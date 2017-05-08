58°
Latest Weather Blog
Live Updates: Monday morning commute
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Monday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
21 people lose visas, other documents in Baton Rouge apartment fire
-
Parents teach children about gun safety after deadly accident at apartment complex
-
Local church hosts meeting to discuss difficult topics
-
Eight units destroyed in fire at Highland Rd. apartment complex
-
BREAKING: Two-alarm fire reported at apartment complex on Highland Rd.