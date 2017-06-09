63°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Friday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Friday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana lawmakers still battle over budget as session comes to an end
-
Desperate cancer patient turns to Nakamoto; Insurance company springs into action
-
Plans in final stages for Government Street lane reduction
-
Fiery crash on State Street leaves thousands without power
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Taxpayers foot the bill for EBR COA employees' cruise