77°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Friday morning commute
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Friday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Contractor calls out competition for taking credit for his work
-
2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Hwy 190 in Livonia
-
Storage unit renters refunded following 2 On Your Side report
-
Louisiana wetlands disappearing; attempts for restoration underway
-
Attempts to force big industry off Baton Rouge water