LIVE: See traffic map; Heavy congestion Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE – Heavy delays complicated the drive Friday due to issues related to holiday travel wrecks.

I-10 East was heavily congested after it was closed in Ascension Parish. Around lunch, State Police were dealing with a crash where someone died. The wreck happened around the Prairieville exit and caused a traffic jam into Baton Rouge – nearly reach the Mall of Louisiana.

Delays were also heavy on I-12 East through the middle of Livingston Parish – congestion was between Walker and Holden – due to more minor wrecks there.

The regular gridlock through Baton Rouge was complicated by slowdowns in the suburbs, too. Heavy delays were reported on I-10 and I-12 along with surface streets in the city.

Eastbound I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge also experienced heavy delays.

