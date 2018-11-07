Live power lines crash through house, family avoids being shocked

BATON ROUGE – People inside a home escaped a powerful jolt of electricity that surged through their home when a utility pole with live power lines crashed through the roof Wednesday.

First responders were dispatched to the incident around lunchtime.

The pole and its dangling lines fell into the home in the 1400 block of Jewel Drive.

Authorities described the home and part of the scene as being “energized” since live wires carrying power came into contact with surfaces and could become a conduit for electricity.

People were kept a safe distance away.

There were no injuries.

