Police say 28 hurt in Little Rock club shooting

LITLLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.

Police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. Police said all were expected to survive.

Shots rang out early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock, about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be the result of a dispute among clubgoers and was not terror-related.