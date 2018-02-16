Little open sky on opening weekend

A spring-like weather pattern will continue with warm temperatures, some mugginess, some fog and occasional showers. Unlike the last two weekends, widespread and heavy rain is not expected though.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: As a cold front approaches the region, isolated showers will be possible on Friday. Otherwise, clouds and fog may be stubborn to break with highs in the upper 70s. At night, mainly cloudy skies will persist with a few showers possible. Lows will be near 60.

LSU Baseball: Not a bad looking forecast for opening weekend at Alex Box Stadium; this time of year can make for some squirrely baseball conditions but overall this weather looks decent. It will be mostly cloudy and some spotty showers are possible, but there is no reason to believe any game will be cancelled. In fact, a brief delay seems like the worst-case scenario. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees through each game. Since it may be a little damp, you could take a light jacket just in case.

Up Next: The front will arrive and stall out along the Louisiana coast on Saturday. Therefore, clouds and a few showers will be carried in the forecast, but this weekend does not look nearly as wet as the last two. A full frontal passage is not expected and therefore, neither is cooler air for Sunday. Mild temperatures and ample cloudiness will remain in the forecast for early next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

As a mid-level ridge retreats south, another cold front will return showers to the area as early as Friday. Any fog could last well into the day since the front will only crawl into the region. Due to that front, clouds will stick around with a few showers possible on Saturday too. Since the front will be losing strength, and there is not much energy available in the upper levels, widespread rain is not expected, rather nuisance showers. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with a spotty shower possible through Sunday as the remnants of the boundary dissipate. A deep southwesterly flow will continue into early next week with a trough west and ridge east. Therefore, the mainly cloudy skies will remain with occasional disturbances bringing isolated shower chances. With the air mass undisturbed at the surface, well above average temperatures will continue as well. The next cold front is pegged for the middle of next week but it is too early to determine specific timing, strength and impacts.

