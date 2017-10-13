Little known condition sweeping the country today

While there are numerous accounts through history as to why Friday the 13th is feared, there is no doubting that the fear is real. It even has a name—friggatriskaidekaphobia or paraskevidekatriaphobia.

The origins of those two words are both Norse and Greek. “Frigg” is the origin of Friday and the Norse goddess of wisdom. “Triskaideka” is the greek word for 13. “Paraskevi” translates to Friday in Greek and “dekatria” is another way of saying 13. Experts believe friggatriskaidekaphobia affects millions of people and many businesses suffer losses on Friday the 13th.

According to timeanddate.com, all years will have at least one Friday the 13th but no more than three. If you want to plan around friggatriskaidekaphobia accordingly, check your calendar at the beginning of the year. Any month beginning with a Sunday will have a Friday the 13th. For more on the patterns associated with Friday the 13th on the calendar, CLICK HERE.

Well known people born on Friday the 13th include Alfred Hitchcock, Darius Rucker, Fidel Castro, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kat Dennings, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Steve Buscemi. Also in popular culture, the day inspired one of the highest grossing film series of all-time, Friday the 13th, with famous mask wearing murderer, Jason Voorhees.

Some infamous, unlucky weather events have occurred on Friday the 13th. Most recently, Hurricane Charley made landfall near Punta Gorda, Florida as a category four storm. In 2007, Colleyville received hail too big to fit into a tea cup, some of the largest ever measured in the world.

Some consider the day unlucky but others do not. Many Spanish speaking countries and Greece consider Friday the 13th as a day of misfortune. In Italy, Friday the 17th and not the 13th is considered unlucky. Researchers have attempted to correlate accidents and disasters to Friday the 13th but have found no evidence.