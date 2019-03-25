70°
LISTEN: Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade controversy

Monday, March 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Things got heated Monday morning when hall of fame sportscaster and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale appeared on T-Bob Hebert and Jordy Culotta's ESPN radio show to discuss LSU's tournament run and the suspension of head coach Will Wade.

Wade has been suspended by LSU ever since a report detailed a phone call in which he discussed a "huge-ass offer" allegedly made in the recruitment of a player. While scores of fans have been calling for Wade to be reinstated, Vitale said those fans need to "look in the mirror" and be honest with themselves.

"They love their team and I respect that. But, they love it to a fault," Vitale said. "They want to defend something that's indefensible."

The morning show is far from the first time Vitale has criticized Wade over the alleged payment for players. The hall-of-famer has been vocal about how Wade, and other coaches caught in similar situations, should be disciplined.

Vitale got especially heated when one of the hosts inferred that the sportscaster was part of the "hypocrisy" in the sport for his fiery criticism of Wade over other coaches who have faced similar accusations. 

"I'll come on your damn show, but don't you call me a hypocrite," Vitale shouted.

Vitale defended his position, saying Wade has more evidence stacked against him than others in the past.

You can listen to the full 20-minute interview here.

