List of upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations around Baton Rouge

Krewe of Artemis

Where: River Road Baton Rouge, LA 70802 / Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 22, 2019 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Details: Come out to the annual parade and welcome over 100 units, including 17 New Orleans' style floats and 10 local marching bands. Celebrate the season with the ladies only krewe in downtown Baton Rouge.

More info: http://www.kreweofartemis.net/

Krewe of Mystique

Where: River Road and Government Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802/ Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 23, 2019 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Details: Celebrating 40 years of parading in Baton Rouge! Come out and see the oldest Mardi Gras Krewe that is family oriented and fun for all ages.

More info: http://www.krewemystique.com/

Krewe of Orion

Where: St. Philip Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802 / Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 23, 2019 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Details: The Krewe of Orion’s 20th annual Mardi Gras parade will take place in downtown Baton Rouge. Parade goers will be treated to a line of exciting, colorfully-lighted, and tractor-pulled floats. Following the parade theme, “Orion’s Time Travels”, floats will be decorated to depict a travel through time. On the floats, masked and costumed riders will throw plenty of themed parade medallions, Krewe of Orion signature footballs, cups, plush items, Orion doubloons, lighted throws, and beads. Marching bands and riding and marching units will be among the great sights and sounds at this wonderful family-oriented parade.

More info: http://www.kreweoforion.com/

Mid City Gras

Where: North Boulevard Mid City ending BR Community College

When: February 24, 2019 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Details: Join us for our Second-Annual Mid City Gras Parade! We are SO excited to finally have a Mardi Gras parade in Mid City! We will be marching down North Boulevard and ending at Baton Rouge Community College - a beautiful, spacious route that goes right through the middle of Mid City.

More info: https://www.midcitygras.org/

Krewe of Southdowns

Where: 1676 Glasgow Avenue Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Glascow Middle School

When: March 1, 2019 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Details: Great Mardi Gras parade in the middle of the city in the Southdowns' neighborhood!

More info: http://www.southdowns.org/

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

Where: 200 North Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70801 North Boulevard Town Square

When: March 2, 2019 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Details: The 6th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is fun for the whole family. After the Krewe of Spanish Town parade rolls, make your way to North Boulevard Towne Sqaure to continue the Mardi Gras fun! The free event features multiple bands, a Vendor’s Village, visual artists and festival food favorites and ‘Taste of Louisiana’ platters. Headliners to be announced soon. Lawn seating so bring your chairs. VIP tickets with reserved seats and food available on the website.

More info: http://ultimatelouisianapar.wixsite.com/brmardigrasfest

Krewe Of Spanish Town

Where: River Road Baton Rouge, LA 70802 / Downtown Baton Rouge

When: March 2, 2019 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Details: Come out and celebrate with the most colorful Mardi Gras parade in town.

More info: http://www.spanishtownmardigras.com/