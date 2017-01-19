67°
Latest Weather Blog
List of school closures for Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - The following schools have announced that they will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 19 due to flooding in the Baton Rouge area.
- Democracy Prep Baton Rouge (11:00 a.m.)
- Baton Rouge Bridge Academy
- Baton Rouge College Prep
- Baton Rouge University Prep Elementary
- Inspire Charter School
According to the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Prepardness webiste, the above schools will reopen on Friday, Jan. 20.
The following is a chart of school systems that are open as of 11 a.m.
|Parish
|Closure
|Ascension
|Open
|East Baton Rouge
|Open
|East Feliciana
|Open
|Iberville
|Open
|Livingston
|Open
|St. Helena
|Open
|St. James
|Open
|Tangipahoa
|Open
|West Baton Rouge
|Open
|West Feliciana
|Open