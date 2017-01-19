List of school closures for Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - The following schools have announced that they will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 19 due to flooding in the Baton Rouge area.

Democracy Prep Baton Rouge (11:00 a.m.)

Baton Rouge Bridge Academy

Baton Rouge College Prep

Baton Rouge University Prep Elementary

Inspire Charter School

According to the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Prepardness webiste, the above schools will reopen on Friday, Jan. 20.

The following is a chart of school systems that are open as of 11 a.m.