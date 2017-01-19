67°
List of school closures for Baton Rouge area

January 19, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - The following schools have announced that they will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 19 due to flooding in the Baton Rouge area.

  • Democracy Prep Baton Rouge (11:00 a.m.)
  • Baton Rouge Bridge Academy 
  • Baton Rouge College Prep
  • Baton Rouge University Prep Elementary
  • Inspire Charter School

According to the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Prepardness webiste, the above schools will reopen on Friday, Jan. 20. 

The following is a chart of school systems that are open as of 11 a.m. 

Parish Closure
Ascension Open
East Baton Rouge Open
East Feliciana Open
Iberville Open
Livingston Open
St. Helena Open
St. James Open
Tangipahoa Open
West Baton Rouge Open
West Feliciana Open

