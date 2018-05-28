List of Memorial Day services

BATON ROUGE- In honor of Memorial Day there will be several services across the area.

Here are a list of events:

U.S.S. Kidd Memorial Day Ceremony- Louisiana Memorial Plaza at 10 a.m. Veterans are encouraged to wear their service uniform and guests are asked to dress patriotically.

Memorial Day Service- Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs at 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Observance Ceremony- Veterans Park in Gonzales at 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Concert- Galvez Plaza from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

All of the events are free to the public.