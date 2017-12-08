List of court, other closures in the area

As snow continues to fall on the WBRZ viewing area, more offices and buildings are announcing closures.

The 19th Judicial District Court of East Baton Rouge and 21st Judicial District Court in Livingston will be closed today due to icy roads and bridges, according to news releases from their respective offices. Additionally, the U.S. Court for the Middle District of Louisiana has closed due to inclement weather.

For those who were supposed to report today in to Traffic court at the 19th JDC, officials are asking that that people report to Traffic court Monday Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. Failure to do so may result in a bench warrant being issued, and your driver's license may be suspended.

Baker City Court will not be open on Friday.

Both have said offices will reopen on Monday, December 11.

All BREC facilities are closed Friday.