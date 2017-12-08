List of court closures due to snow

33°
Friday, December 08 2017
By: WBRZ Staff

As snow continues to fall on the WBRZ viewing area, more offices and buildings are announcing closures. 

The 19th Judicial District Court of East Baton Rouge and 21st Judicial District Court in Livingston will be closed today due to icy roads and bridges, according to news releases from their respective offices. Additionally, the U.S. Court for the Middle District of Louisiana has closed due to inclement weather. 

Baker City Court will not be open on Friday. 

Both have said offices will reopen on Monday, December 1

