List of clergymen accused of sexual abuse sparks calls to DA Office

BATON ROUGE - More victims of sexual abuse are coming forward. People are contacting the District Attorney's Office following the release of 37 clergymen that have been accused of abuse.

“Myself and our office has received several phone calls from different individuals who want to talk,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Now, Moore is trying to see if any of these allegations can result in a criminal case.

“How long ago did it occur, what was the actual act that occurred and how long did it occur ?” said Moore on what information they're looking into.

Moore says whether an allegation can be prosecuted is a case by case determination. Some of the abuse happened decades ago, so the time to charge the clergyman has run out. Also, the majority of the accused have died. Fourteen are still alive where prosecutors may have a case. But Moore says to do so, he needs more information from victims.

“As you can imagine this is a very personal decision that someone has to make, particularly over a long period of time. It could open up wounds again. It’s very difficult to do,” said Moore.

Moore says three victims have called him since Thursday’s press conference with Bishop Michael Duca.

The Livingston and Tangipahoa District Attorney is also prepared to work with victims who come forward. There, three clergymen have been accused. Only one is still alive.