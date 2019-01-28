List of Baton Rouge priests involved in abuse to be released Thursday

BATON ROUGE- Bishop Duca announced Saturday that he plans to release the names of the clergy who have been credibly accused of abuse of minors.

He says he will release the list of the Baton Rouge priests this Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

"This is a difficult decision that I have made, but I am convinced that bringing more of the facts of this tragedy into the light will be a help to the victims of abuse and the beginning, I hope, of re-establishing trust where it has been lost," said Bishop Duca.

This comes after the church hired a legal firm back in November to fully investigate all personal files in order to shed more on diocesan abuses in recent decades.

In September, Duca vowed transparency in a phone conversation with WBRZ related to allegations of sexual abuse within the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge and a plan to make records public. Recently, it was revealed that several priests named in a list of New Orleans clergy with "credible" claims of abuse against them had previous assignments in the Baton Rouge area.