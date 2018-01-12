37°
List of area road closures during Louisiana Marathon

Friday, January 12 2018
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - As runners get ready for the 7th annual Louisiana Marathon this Sunday, residents should be aware of a few road closures for when the race begins. 

At 7 a.m. on January 14, the following roadways will be blocked off until after the races have ended: 

4th Street 

North Boulevard (from 4th Street to 19th Street) 

Park Boulevard (From Government Street to Dalrymple Drive) 

Kleinert Avenue (Partial closure from Perkins Road to Hearthstone Drive) 

Cars parked along these roads are subject to being towed for safety reasons. 

