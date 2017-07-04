List of 4th of July celebrations in and around the Baton Rouge area

Check below for a full list of Fourth of July events in Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas.

FIREWORKS ON THE MISSISSIPPI

9 p.m.

WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi sponsored by the USS Kidd and the Baton Rouge clinic is an evening-long event. If you can't make it to the river, WBRZ.com will stream the fireworks show HERE and the show will also be streamed live on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page. The live stream will start shortly before 9 Tuesday evening.

FOURTH OF JULY SPECTACULAR

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road, Baton Rouge

The USS KIDD’s 4th of July Spectacular will culminate with WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi display, sponsored by the USS KIDD. WBRZ’s fireworks show is the largest in the state, and can be viewed all along the downtown Baton Rouge Mississippi levee or aboard the USS KIDD. Bathroom passes are $5. Tickets to watch fireworks aboard the USS Kidd are $15. VIP tickets are $50.

RED STICK, WHITE & BLUE CELEBRATION

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge

Watch the downtown fireworks celebrating from the Shaw Center for the Arts' rooftop terrace. The festivities will include food from Capital City Grill and a live DJ. $40 for nonmembers, $30 for members, $25 for children ages 6-12, free for children 5 and under.

FOURTH FEST

4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Port Allen, along the Mississippi River levee

The event is free, featuring food, music and activities for the whole family, all leading up to the fireworks display over the Mississippi.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT

7:30 p.m.

A.Z. Young Park, 247 Florida St., Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge Concert band's free concert is open to the public.

WALKER FOURTH OF JULY

3 p.m. til dark

Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker

Another free, family-friendly event featuring food, activities and music.

LIVINGSTON FOURTH OF JULY

5 p.m. til dark

Circle Drive Park, Livingston

The celebration opens at 5 with food, rides and other entertainment. Fireworks display begins at 9.

NEW IBERIA FOURTH OF JULY PARADE

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bouligny Plaza, New Iberia

Patriotic tunes accompany this parade featuring an honor guard ceremony.