Lions kill suspected rhino poachers in South Africa

By: Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - Lions have mauled to death suspected poachers who entered a South African wildlife reserve to kill rhinos.

Nick Fox, owner of the Sibuya Game Reserve in Eastern Cape province, says human remains were found Tuesday along with a high-powered rifle, wire cutters and other equipment. Fox says on Facebook that at least three poachers infiltrated the reserve late Sunday or early Monday.

He says it is clear that "the poachers had walked into a pride of six lions and some, if not all," were killed. Fox says the handler of an anti-poaching dog heard a "loud commotion" coming from the lions early Monday. He says the reserve's wildlife veterinarian darted the lions so that police forensic investigators could search for evidence.

