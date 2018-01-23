Lineup for 2018 Jazz Fest announced

NEW ORLEANS- Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, and Sting are just some of the big names headlining at this year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Jazz Fest will be April 27- 29 and May 3-6 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course.

According to a release, the the festival annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists.

To see the full lineup, click here.