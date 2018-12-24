Lines out the door at Honey Baked Ham on Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE- It's that time of year, Christmas time and there are lines everywhere especially at Honey Baked Ham on Florida Boulevard.

“They were here when the doors open and they will be here until the doors closed,” said Marlisa Hill, a Honey Baked Ham team member.

Hill says on Christmas Eve people are looking for holiday dinner staples like chicken, turkeys and of course hams.

Long time customer Sandra Sterling says picking up a Honey Baked Ham for Christmas has been a 15-year tradition in her household.

“It makes it special because it has that honey flavor,” said Sterling.

Another customer, Austin Trousclair has been a regular for 20 years. He always makes sure, there is ham on his dinner table.

“Every year its a tradition, with my family, myself, my wife, my children, and my mother, we love it,” said Trousclair.

On Christmas Eve, Honey Baked Hams prepares between 400 and 800 hams for the public consumption.