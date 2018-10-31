Lines of people wait outside 13th gate for one last Halloween scare

BATON ROUGE - It's the fourth-most haunted house in the nation, and people are lining up to get one last scare before the spooky season is over.

With creaking elevators, bloody walls, and horrifying sights, the owner of the 13th Gate says they know how to scare people.

"It's a 40,000 square foot walk through haunted attraction that's filled to the brim with monsters, screams, and fright,” saisd Dwayne Sanburn.

Sanburn has been running this bloodcurdling haunted house for 17 years. In his eyes, this spine-chilling place is home.

"The 13th gate is definitely a labor of love for me. I absolutely love Halloween and always have loved Halloween. Luckily for me, I have a lot of people that love Halloween also,” says Sanburn.

The house has been open all October long. During the rest of the year, they spend their time working and renovating.

"We never stop working on the haunted house. We have a group of artists that work year-round to get it ready again to open the doors in October,” says Sanburn.

However, this cast planning for today: the biggest night of the year. All Sanburn can say is, be prepared.

"Be prepared to scream. We have some great unexpected things happening tonight."

The 13th gate will be open tonight until 11:30. Just in case you miss it, they'll continue to spook anyone that will dare to enter until this Saturday.