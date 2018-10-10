Limo driver's wife: He previously expressed concerns

NEW YORK (AP) - The wife of a limousine driver involved in a New York crash that killed 20 people says her late husband expressed concerns about the company's vehicles.

Kim Lisinicchia tells CBS in an interview broadcast Wednesday that her husband, Scott, stated several times that he needed a different vehicle but then trusted the company's assurances that its "cars were all right." Prestige Limousine has been criticized for maintaining vehicles rife with violations and for employing a driver lacking a commercial license. Prestige's lawyer, Lee Kindlon, says safety issues had been corrected.

He says the driver might have misjudged his ability to stop at the bottom of a hill Saturday in Schoharie, New York. Lisinicchia says her husband was "in excellent health" and drove a tractor-trailer for 20 years.