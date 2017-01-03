Like it mild? Enjoy today

The area will go from mild temperatures to a more wintry feel over the next 36 hours.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Skies stay mostly clear overnight with lows near 50.

Up Next: The area will stay dry for most of the rest of the week. Another front is expected to push through Wednesday. This front will pass dry, but it will usher in some cooler air and drop our temperatures down for the remainder of the week. You can expect some area high temperatures to struggle for the low 50s. Overnights will be cold again, with the 30s in play for the back half of the week. It looks like we won't be seeing the thermometers in the 60s for at least a week after Wednesday. As we approach the weekend, a few more clouds are possible along with a few showers.

THE SCIENCE: Drier air will arrive on Tuesday, but any significant cold air advection is lagging until Wednesday. Forecast models are consistent with temperatures are therefore the near term forecast is undergoing little change. By Thursday we can call it chilly, with temperatures struggling to get past the lower and middle 50s. Ending the week there is much disagreement in timing between ECMWF and GFS models on next upper level shortwave as well as on temperatures. The European is 24 hours quicker and considerably colder than the American. The persistence of this disagreement prompts a blend of forecast models solutions. At this time, the GFS does not support mention of wintry precipitation, but the ECMWF would support at least some sleet going into the weekend. Guidance should come to a better consensus in the coming days. Temperatures will be generally below average through the weekend.

--Josh