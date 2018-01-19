Lights, camera, LSU: the SEC leader in sportscasting

Baton Rouge, LA - "LSU is not content with a little commitment, if we are going to commit to it we want to go all out."

No it's not ESPN, but it might as well be.

LSU has begun taking over behind the scenes duties for the world wide leader in sports, putting on 80-100 games per year including basketball, gymnastics, baseball and more all from their new control room on campus.

It's a lot of fun, it's a challenge," says LSU television operations director Kevin Wagner. "And you know our goal is to someone who is watching it out there whether they are watching on the SEC channel or ESPN, to not be able to tell the difference. But this just took it to a whole new level."

So just like the Tigers on the court, this team of producers, directors, cameramen and many more are working just as hard to give you a slam dunk broadcast.

"You hear coaches talk all the time about how important it is to play together and work together, not only on the field of play but also off the field. We've all worked together for 20 plus years. I know what the guy next to me is doing and he knows what I'm doing. I just think it's a team atmosphere just like a sports team."

A team who's taking LSU to new heights off the court, bringing a winner to your TV one game at a time.