Lightning strike sparks structure fire in Holden

2 hours 36 minutes ago Saturday, January 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - As rain rolled through almost the entire state of Louisiana Saturday morning, a lightning strike sparked a structure fire in Livingston Parish.

The fire was reported Saturday morning on Carl Hodges Road in Holden. Lightning reportedly struck a shed, which caused it to catch on fire.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 10 responded with the assistance of local fire districts in the nearby area.

Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire without incident, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

