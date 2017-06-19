Lightning strike sparks house fire on Millbrook Drive

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to Millbrook Drive Sunday afternoon after a lightning strike reportedly started a house fire.

The St. George and East Side Fire Departments reported to the 3400 block of Millbrook Avenue around 5:15 p.m. after several 911 calls reported smoke and flames peaking from the roof of a home.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the residents were not home and a forced entry had to be made. They added that the fire was contained to the attic and it was under control in about 15 minutes.

Crews later determined the cause of the fire to be a lighting strike.

No injuries were reported.