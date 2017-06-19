73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lightning strike sparks house fire on Millbrook Drive

13 hours 4 minutes 35 seconds ago June 18, 2017 Jun 18, 2017 Sunday, June 18 2017 June 18, 2017 7:18 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to Millbrook Drive Sunday afternoon after a lightning strike reportedly started a house fire.

The St. George and East Side Fire Departments reported to the 3400 block of Millbrook Avenue around 5:15 p.m. after several 911 calls reported smoke and flames peaking from the roof of a home.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the residents were not home and a forced entry had to be made. They added that the fire was contained to the attic and it was under control in about 15 minutes. 

Crews later determined the cause of the fire to be a lighting strike.

No injuries were reported.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days