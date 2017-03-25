66°
Lightning strike sparks house fire in Baton Rouge

March 25, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A lightning strike sparked a small house fire in Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 3800 block of Blecker Drive at 8:47 a.m.

Firefighters then discovered a fire in the attic of the home as the result of a lightning strike.

The fire was contained to the attic and the home suffered minor damage, according to St. George fire officials. No injuries were reported.

