Lightning strike sparks house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A lightning strike sparked a small house fire in Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 3800 block of Blecker Drive at 8:47 a.m.

Firefighters then discovered a fire in the attic of the home as the result of a lightning strike.

The fire was contained to the attic and the home suffered minor damage, according to St. George fire officials. No injuries were reported.