Lightning strike sparks blaze at St. Amant fire chief's home

ST. AMANT - Lightning strikes are believed to have sparked two fires in the St. Amant area Tuesday, one of which was reported at the local fire chief's home.

Chief James LeBlanc confirmed the St. Amant fire department was responding to two separate house fires believed to have been caused by lightning strikes around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Leblanc confirmed to WBRZ that one of the fires was reported at his own home on Agnes Marie Road. The other fire was reported at a trailer on LA 431.

The chief says his house was not seriously damaged.

No injuries were reported in either fire.