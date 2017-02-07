77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lightning strike causes house fire on Rabbit Run Drive

February 07, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – A lightning strike caused a house fire on Rabbit Run Drive on Tuesday as severe storms and tornadoes impacted the area.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the lightning strike hit the home's chimney and caused a fire in the attic.

There are no reported injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

